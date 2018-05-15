Germantown Spassfest's 50-year run is ending, organizers say

Last year was the last true Spassfest, organizers announced this week in Germantown.
Instead, there will be several smaller events throughout the year, including one on the traditional Spassfest weekend on Aug. 18. That will be the Germantown Bierfest with food, rides, the Ben Nation Band, DJ and a cash raffle with a prize of up to $15,000.
But the traditional annual days-long Spassfest is done.
John Skain, of Spassfest, wrote in a news release that the tradition started in 1968 has raised more than $1.3 million for the community. Last year, the Spassfest contributed $75,000 toward restrooms at Schoendienst Park and toward a rescue vehicle for the Germantown Fire Department.
Skain wrote that "many things have changed since its first year in 1968," including earlier starts to school and less spare time for people to devote to a big festival. Instead, the group will support several smaller events that will benefit the community throughout the year.
Comments