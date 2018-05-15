Champaign police officer arrested and charged with car burglaries

A 43-year-old police officer in Champaign has been arrested and charged with the burglary of several cars in Fisher, according to the the Champaign County Sheriff's Department.
At least 10 unlocked cars were burglarized between 1 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Sunday at seven different residences in Fisher, the sheriff's department reported. The suspect stole debit and credit cards, electronics, purses and change.
Police say those items were recovered from the R. Justus Clinton's home, The News-Gazette reports.
Clinton, of Fisher, was set for an arraignment Tuesday afternoon.
Champaign Police said Clinton had been placed on administrative leave in March and had entered a separation and release agreement, in lieu of termination, with the city in May.
A spokeswoman said the violations were unrelated to Clinton's arrest.
