Caseyville village salaries are available in BND's Public Pay Database

Salaries from 2017 for the village of Caseyville have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat's Public Pay Database.
The total payroll came to $2.1 million for 64 employees and elected officials.
The top three earners included:
- Police Officer Woodrow Hall; $107,096.08,
Public Works Superintendent Brian Rader; $100,097.68,
Police Officer Andrew Schuler; $99,873.56.
Former Police Chief Frank Moore earned $56,342.26 before he retired halfway through the year. The new police chief, Tom Coppotelli, earned $53,206.08 since taking over the position in May.
The police department was the biggest department with 23 employees followed by administrative with 14 employees, including six Village Board trustees. Mayor Leonard Black earned $5,122.50 for his services.
The administrative department payroll totaled $164,686.63. The police department payroll came to a total of $1,010,948.05.
The BND's Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not include insurance or benefits.
