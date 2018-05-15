Are you wearing a homeopathic pendant? It may contain traces of radioactive materials.

Some homeopathic pendants may contain trace amounts of naturally occurring radioactive materials, according to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
The pendants, which use negative ion technology, do not pose an immediate health and safety concern, but continuous wear over long periods of time may result in slightly elevated skin exposure to radiation, according to an IEMA news release.
These pendants are often advertised as Quantum Pendants and Scalar Energy Pendants, the release stated.
Negative ion technology has been advertised as a way to maintain health and improve emotional well-being, and can be used in pendants, silicone wristbands and athletic tape.
“We are committed to protecting the public from unnecessary exposure to ionizing radiation,” said IEMA Acting Director William P. Robertson. “While the radiation levels in these pendants are very low, we believe consumers have the right to know they are being exposed to radiation. They can then make an informed decision about whether or not to continue wearing the pendant and, if so, how to reduce exposure.”
IEMA analyzed a pendant in a laboratory in response to an Illinois customer's inquiry and determined it had trace amounts of thorium and uranium in it, apparently from volcanic rock or monazite sands.
Anyone who continues wearing the pendants should limit the time they're in contact with the pendant and wear it over clothing instead of directly on skin.
Comments