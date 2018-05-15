East St. Louis man charged with reckless homicide in crash from 2017

An East St. Louis man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a crash that killed his passenger in 2017.
Derrick D. Aaron, 36, was allegedly driving while intoxicated and at a high rate of speed with a woman in his car on April 12, 2017, according to a news release. Police were called to the corner of 25th Street and Lincoln Avenue in East St. Louis for a report of a crash.
Aaron failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another vehicle, police said. The woman in his vehicle died as a result of the crash, and the occupants of the other vehicle received multiple injuries.
Aaron was charged Tuesday with six counts of aggravated DUI and one count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle.
His bail was set at $500,000, and online court documents showed he had not been taken into custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
