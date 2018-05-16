St. Clare Church choir in O'Fallon to perform with the 'Pope's Choir' at Fox Theatre

The choirs of St. Clare of Assisi Church and School in O'Fallon and the St. Louis Festival Singers will open for the Sistine Chapel Choir of Rome this summer. The performance will take place July 9 at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis.
The Sistine Chapel Choir, also known as "The Pope's Choir," is one of the oldest active choirs in the world with a 1,500-year history.
There is only one performance. The St. Clare choirs were selected from among all of the church choirs in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
The Sistine Chapel Choir also will visit New York, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Detroit and Miami. This is the first U.S. tour for the choir.
Tickets may be purchased online at sistinechapelchoirtour.com or www.fabulousfoxtheatretickets.com.
Pentecostal celebration
The public is invited to a special event at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at the Collinsville First United Methodist Church, 207 W. Church St., Collinsville. The Rev. Mike Rayson, a missionary and minister, will be the speaker and he will present special music.
The celebration is sponsored by five local churches: St. Lukes of Maryville, Collinsville First United Methodist Church, Caseyville United Methodist Church, Prospect Park United Methodist Church, Signal Hill of Fairview Heights and United Methodist Church of Belleville.
Comments