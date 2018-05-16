State Senate OKs gun-dealer licensing plan. Here's how your local legislators voted.

The Illinois Senate has approved another plan to regulate firearms dealers after Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed a similar plan in March.
The Senate voted 35-18 Wednesday to require the Illinois State Police to license gun shop owners for $1,000 for five years. The plan also provides a penalty for unreported private transfers.
Democratic Sen. Don Harmon, of Oak Park, says his plan answers the Republican governor's complaint that the initial measure was burdensome.
Republican Sen. Dale Righter, of Mattoon, says the legislation punishes law-abiding gun dealers.
State Sen. James Clayborne, D-Belleville, voted "Yes" on the measure.
State Sens. Bill Haine, D-Alton, and Kyle McCarter, R-Lebanon, voted "No."
State Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, did not vote Wednesday.
The Senate also approved legislation to prevent gun transfers like the one involving the alleged gunman in April's Waffle House shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. Law enforcement officials had confiscated Travis Reinking's guns, but his father returned them to him.
Comments