Want to save money on your energy bill? Ameren will help you buy a smart thermostat.

Ameren Illinois has started an initiative to put 300,000 smart thermostats in customers' homes and businesses by offering $100 rebates.
Ameren Illinois customers can purchase a qualified Energy Star smart thermostat and apply online to receive a $100 discount in the mail. The price of smart thermostats range from $100 to $250.
Money for the rebates comes from an energy efficiency program funding approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission under the Future Energy Jobs Act, which was signed in late 2016.
Customers who meet certain income-requirements also may qualify for Ameren Illinois' Energy Efficiency Program and have smart thermostats installed for free, the utility said.
"When the Future Energy Jobs Act was passed, we made a bold commitment to ensure that benefits of energy efficiency would be available to all of our customers, especially those with limited financial means," said Ameren Illinois President Richard Mark said in a news release. "Putting 300,000 smart thermostats in customer homes and businesses is an ambitious goal, but we're confident that with the collaboration of our partners we can make that vision a reality.”
A smart thermostat can save between 10 and 15 percent on heating and cooling costs, Ameren Illinois said. The devices enable customers to adjust settings on the go via smartphone apps.
For more information or to apply for smart thermostat rebates, go to www.AmerenIllinoisSavings.com.
