Southern Illinois woman ordered to pay more than $80K after Medicaid fraud conviction

A Carbondale woman will pay more than $80,000 in restitution and serve five years of probation for billing a medicaid program for medical services that an incarcerated relative did not perform.
A federal court found that 48-year-old Stephanie Patterson falsely claimed a relative, who was incarcerated at the time, performed services for the patient. Neither the incarcerated person nor the patient was prosecuted in the crime, according to a news release from Donald Boyce, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.
"As a result, Patterson improperly billed hundreds of hours of services and obtained $81,131.20 in payments for services not performed," the news release stated, adding that she did this between January 2011 and June 2016
Patterson will pay more than $40,565.60 to the state of Illinois and another $40,565.60 to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
"The Home Services Program is a Medicaid Waiver Program designed to allow individuals to stay in their homes instead of entering a nursing home," the news release added.
There is no interest for either restitution payment, according to court records. She will serve five years of probation, with the first four months being home detention. Patterson will also have to pay a $100 special assessment to the U.S. District Court.
