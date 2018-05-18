This Art on the Square artist can't speak or write. He expresses himself by drawing.

Art on the Square exhibitor Gary E. Bachers gets ready for a photo with sixth- and seventh-graders at Our Lady Queen of Peace School in Belleville on Friday after leading a presentation with his wife, Gabrielle. He creates intricate colored-pencil drawings, despite the fact that a massive stroke caused him to lose the ability to speak, write or use the right side of his body 31 years ago. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com