This Art on the Square artist can't speak or write. He expresses himself by drawing.

Gary E. Bachers was a family doctor and father of three children when a massive stroke caused him to lose the ability to speak, write or use the right side of his body at age 38.
Three decades later, he's an artist who creates intricate colored-pencil drawings that sell for hundreds of dollars at art festivals all over the country. His company name is Silent Conversations.
"He can't transfer his thoughts to the alphabet language," said his wife, Gabrielle, 66, of New Boston, Texas. "The art came after the stroke. That's how he expresses himself."
Gary and Gabrielle are exhibiting at Art on the Square in Belleville this weekend for the first time. On Friday, they gave a presentation to sixth- and seventh-graders at Our Lady Queen of Peace School through the festival's artist-in-residence program.
Gary, 69, smiled and nodded at the children from his wheelchair as Gabrielle, who serves as his interpreter, shared their story. His comprehension wasn't affected by the stroke. He can read, hear and understand.
But it took years for Gary to become proficient at art. Even today, he spends four to five weeks on a piece, drawing with his left hand. That dedication impressed Queen of Peace seventh-grader Dylan Ysursa, 13, of Belleville.
"It inspires you to never give up and understand that other people are going through worse things than your minor problems," he said.
During the presentation, students used computer tablets to watch a video slideshow of Gary's artwork. Virtually all of his scenes revolve around full moons. Other common elements are flowers, trees, vines and insects.
Gabrielle describes his style as "realistic, but magical."
"I think what he's trying to say is that the full moon is always up there," she said. "The whole world sees it. It makes problems on earth seem insignificant. It puts everything into perspective."
Some of Gary's pieces include images of children gazing up at the moon. They're always wearing high-top Converse All-Stars, his favorite shoe. He has 32 pairs in all colors.
Before becoming a doctor, Gary trained as a chemist and pianist. He still plays piano almost every day, using his left hand. The Bachers show his artwork at about 15 festivals a year. They started traveling nine years ago.
At least one Queen of Peace student recognized Gabrielle's importance in Gary's life.
"I liked how she supported him through it all, and she speaks for him," said sixth-grader Taylor Tieman, 12. "(The stroke was) a lot to go through. It changed his life, and she stayed with him."
Prices on Gary's artwork start at $250 for small, original framed pieces and go up to $1,000 or $2,000. The Bachers also sell unframed, limited-edition prints.
More than 100 artists are exhibiting at the 17th annual Art on the Square, a juried event. Booths surround the Public Square in downtown Belleville and continue down West and East Main streets. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
