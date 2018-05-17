No water for 6,000 in Southern Illinois. Mount Vernon also expected to run out.

Mt. Vernon’s 15,000 people are expected to be without water by 7 p.m. Thursday, joining those with dry faucets already in Johnston City and Carterville.
A water main – the only pipe leading from the plant to the 160,000 customers it serves – broke at about 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Rend Lake Conservancy District’s Inter-City Water Plant in Benton. The plant serves customers 30 miles in each direction of the plant.
On Thursday afternoon, Mt. Vernon’s assistant city manager said the city is asking non-essential services to suspend operations.
“We’re projecting our water supply to be depleted about 7 p.m. tonight,” said Nathan McKenna, assistant city manager of Mt. Vernon.
The mayor of Carterville, Brad Robinson, confirmed Thursday that the town's 6000-some water customers had been without water since about 8 a.m. Thursday. Police Chief William Stark of Johnston City said early Thursday afternoon that his city was dry as well.
“We have none. There is no municipal water source at this time,” Robinson said.
Johnston City police have called in staff to provide water to those who need it, especially the elderly or those with infants.
"We're going to be delivering water all night long," Stark said. The police are logging who receives water so that they can follow up with those residents in the next few days.
The water plant’s 36-inch steel pipe that carries all the water from the plant to its customers broke right by the plant, said Larry Sanders, general counsel and media contact for the district.
“Every gallon of water we send to the 60 communities we serve goes through that pipe,” Sanders said.
The plant first tried to repair the pipe but abandoned that effort in favor of a more immediate, partial restoration of service by using a bypass, Sanders said. Officials did not have an estimate of when that might be finished.
“They did try (to repair the broken pipe). They tried for 12 hours, two men down in a pit,” Sanders said.
The plant has access to another 36-inch pipe, Sanders said, but the problem is the fittings and clamps. Belleville Water, St. Louis Water and American Water have all offered assistance with the specialty parts, he said.
Sanders said the plant had a list of projects for repair and replacement, and the pipe that broke had not been on the list. The broken part is within 6 feet of pipe that was replaced in the last 10 years, he said.
“Obviously we wish we’d replaced it the day before yesterday,” he said.
District officials asked others in the district to start conserving water, saying the utility has suspended water distribution.
Robinson speculated that Carterville was first to lose water completely because of its limited storage capacity.
“We have the capacity to store about 16 hours of reserve, and some of these other communities have 24 to 26 hours. Some of the small communities don’t have storage, but don’t have much usage,” he said.
“Unless Rend Lake is able to fix this problem and go back online, there will be other communities that will be affected today,” Robinson said.
Carterville was not the first to lose water, Sanders said. The first to lose water were those in the administrative offices of the plant. He said plant workers brought in bottled water and were “having to travel to the closest working toilet and port-a-potties.”
