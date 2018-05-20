'God does all the hard work, I just finish it,' Art on the Square's top winner says

Thirty years ago, Matthew Hatala's wife bought him a box of wood and a bandsaw. On Sunday, he won Best of Show and the $4,000 prize at Belleville's Art on the Square for his unique wood turning.
Hatala said he travels around the world collecting the perfect wood pieces to create his award winning art. Various kinds of woods, nuts, seeds and other natural elements are meticulously forged into his pieces.
Hatala, who is from Georgia, said some of the wood he uses is so rare, it is sold by the pound. Others are so common they might appear in people's backyards.
"It's just a matter of choosing the right species and the right figure for a piece," he said.
Hatala said he has won best in show awards at various art festivals since he started wood turning. He travels over the world selecting the elements for his piece, he said.
"I have talent, they've got wood, you've got taste and your husband's got the cash," he said.
His process can take anywhere from a few weeks to over a year.
Hatala said he starts by the shaping the outside of the piece with hand tools as it spins on a lathe. He then excavates the insides and puts the piece into a drying box for anywhere from a month to nine months.
When the piece is dry, it is is remounted and turned until it is 3/16 of an inch, Hatala said. The piece is sanded to a scratchless surface, has 8 to 15 coats of acrylic applied and finally is buffed out to perfection.
Hatala said the longest he's spent on a piece was 14 months. He said for the 58 inch by 60 inch piece, which hung in his booth on Sunday afternoon, he had to grow fungus within the wood to create the desired blue color.
Hatala said his wife is also an artist and she inspired him to pursue his own artistry. He found a mentor at the University of Georgia and within a year, started wood turning full time.
"God does all the hard work, I just finish it," he said.
Art on the Square Awards
Best of Show: $4,000, Matthew Hatala, Wood
Ed and Helen Karasek Purchase Award: $1,500, Scott Clark, Oil & Acrylic
Joan Voss Renner Purchase Award: $2,000 Evan Abrahamson Oil & Acrylic
Mayor’s Choice Purchase Award: $1,000, Michael Behr, Photography
Barb King Jewelry Award: $ 500, Katherine Kaya, Jewelry
Best of Category Awards
Clay: $1,500, Debra Steidel
Digital/Graphic Design: $1,500, Michael Brown
Drawing/Printmaking: $1,500, Robin Lauersdorf
Fine Craft: $1,500, Kendra Bennett
Glass: $1,500, Mark Sudduth
Jewelry: $1,500, Thomas McGurrin
Mixed Media: $1,500, Yoram Gal
Oil & Acrylic: TIE $1,500, Jon Smith
Oil & Acrylic: TIE $1,500, Shawn Cornell
Photography: TIE $1,500, Brad Pogstetz
Photography: TIE $1,500, Christopher & Katie Robleski
Sculpture: $1,500, David Bryce
Watercolor: $1,500, Scott Hartley
Wood: $1,500, Michael Mode
Award of Excellence
Clay: $500, Fong Choo
Clay: $500, William Kidd
Drawing/Printmaking: $500, Marina Terauds
Mixed Media: $500, Dawn LaGrave
Oil & Acrylic: $500, Phillip Singer
Sculpture: $500, James LaCasse
Sculpture: $500, Guilloume Perez-Zapata
Wood: $500, John Mascoll
