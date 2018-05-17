Edwardsville High School student dies in car crash

An Edwardsville High School student died in a car crash Monday afternoon, just north of Edwardsville.
Paden DeBardeleben, 18, was driving north on Interstate 157, approaching Maple Road, just before 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to Illinois State police Sgt. Devin Watts. Another car pulled out in front of him, and DeBardeleben swerved to avoid hitting the car.
His car spun, then overturned, Watts said. When emergency medical services arrived, they found him to be unresponsive and pronounced him dead.
There was no contact between the two cars, Watts said.
