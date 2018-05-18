Water flow restored at Southern Illinois plant after at least 6,000 go without water

Water began flowing early Friday morning in the Rend Lake Conservancy District’s Inter-City Water Plant in Benton approximately 35 hours after a water main break, leaving 6,000 people without water and many more on a boil order.
The water main – the only pipe leading from the plant to the 160,000 customers it serves – broke at about 5 p.m. Wednesday at the plant in Benton. The plant serves customers 30 miles in each direction of the plant.
Johnston City and Carterville were the first cities to run out of water completely and Mt. Vernon’s 15,000 people were expected to be without water by 7 p.m. Thursday – but the city didn’t.
"Right now we have just under 400,00 gallons in our system," Kevin Sargent, Mt. Vernon emergency management coordinator, said Friday around 6:40 a.m. "Which, by our calculations, is probably going to last until 7 or 8 o'clock this morning."
The mayor of Carterville, Brad Robinson, confirmed Thursday that the town's 6,000 or so water customers had been without water since about 8 a.m. Thursday. Johnson City Police Chief William Stark said early Thursday afternoon that his city was dry as well.
Neither official could be immediately reached for comment Friday morning.
The water began flowing at the plant again at 4 a.m. Friday, according to Larry Sanders, Rend Lake Conservancy District spokesman. He wrote that the a repair project to bypass the affected pipe was finished at 2 a.m. and the plant restored energy to one of its pumps at 3 a.m., which began to draw water from Rend Lake to begin the treatment process.
"Over the next several hours the volume of water will be gradually increased," Sanders wrote. "During that time, we anticipate that the replacement of the broken piece of steel pipe will also be completed."
Sargent noted that the city of Mt. Vernon was not receiving any of that water around 6:40 a.m. and said the plant was pumping about 30 or 40 percent of its capacity.
Once the replacement is complete, Sanders said, more water will be pumped into the plant for treatment. However, refilling the tanks and all the lines could take multiple days.
"The Rend Lake Conservancy District and the Intercity Water Plant wishes to thank everyone for their patience and support," Sanders wrote. "To the employees of the District and to the contractors we say, 'Job well done.'"
Everyone in the water district had been under a boil order as of 4 p.m. Thursday. The order included asking customers who still had running water to conserve it.
On Friday, Sanders said people were still being asked to conserve water.
"Customers will be notified as soon as the lab returns the test results," he wrote. "Please continue to implement conservation practices until the system is returned to full capacity. Full capacity is expected to be reached at about the same time that the test results are received from the lab. The boil water order will be lifted when the lab says it is safe to do so."
Sargent said there would be a water bottle distribution center beginning at 9 a.m. Friday at Veteran's Park in Mt. Vernon.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security office in Mount Vernon was scheduled to be closed all day Friday due to the water service. The office will reopen Monday.
Where to get water if you need it
- The Carmi water superintendent is allowing access to the municipal faucet for people to fill up.
- Carbondale has a bulk fill station at the Water Treatment Plant, located at 2401 S. McLafferty Road.
- Bottled water distribution in Mt. Vernon at Veteran's Park begins at 9 a.m. Friday.
- Johnston County police have a limited amount of bottled water for the elderly or infants who need the water for formula.
- Gold's Gym in Marion has two dump trucks full of clean, non-drinkable water parked outside for anyone to take. Bring your own container.
- Rend Lake Golf Course is offering free bottled water.
- Bonnie Cafe in Bonnie is giving away 120 cases of bottled water starting at 9 a.m. Friday.
- Murphysboro has a bulk water purchase station by the 17th Street Water Tower, three blocks north of Walnut Street. Anyone can get 100 gallons of water for 25 cents.
The Student Recreation Center at Southern Illinois University has opened up its showers to anyone who may need one. Hours are 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
