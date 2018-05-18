Woman injured when car hits tractor on road near Salem, police say

A 46-year-old Salem woman was injured Thursday night after crashing into a tractor with a seed drill on U.S. 50 in Marion County.
Jeremiah Gibson, 33, of Salem, was driving a the tractor eastbound on the highway at about 9 p.m. when Mickey Cizick's 2007 Buick Lucerne hit his the tractor and seed drill on U.S. 50 near Kim Lane from behind, according to Illinois state police. Both vehicles were eastbound.
Cizick could not see the seed drill being towed because of improper lighting, police said.
She was treated for injuries at Salem Township Hospital.
Police cited Gibson for not having lights on the tractor.
Comments