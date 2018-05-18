Woman and child injured after pickup crashes into trees in Southern Illinois, police say

A Walnut Hill woman and boy were sent to the hospital Thursday after the pickup they were in veered off the road and crashed into two trees.
Alicia L. Hodge and a boy were in an eastbound 2007 red For pickup on Walnut Hill Road when it went off the right side of the street at 2:22 p.m., according to a news release from Illinois State Police.
The pickup struck a mailbox, a culvert, an embankment and two trees before before landing in a ditch.
Both the child and 35-year-old woman were taken to St. Mary's Hospital, police said.
Hodge was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, lane usage, child endangerment, a child restraint violation and a seat belt violation.
Police said other charges are pending as police continue to investigate.
