Authorities don't believe driver noticed when hitting, killing bear in Missouri

Fire authorities say the motorist that hit and killed a bear Thursday evening in Mountain Grove, Missouri, probably didn't notice or realize what had happened, especially given the fog that was in the area.

The bear was found Friday morning by someone passing by, according to Mountain Grove Fire Department Lt. David Todd. He said it's the second bear hit by a car in the area within the last several years. The first bear survived.

"In our area it is actually not very common," Todd said. "It's considered quite rare. Bears are just now starting to make a come back in the southern Missouri area, they're here but not in great numbers. You can't hunt them yet."





He said the bears that have made it to the area are coming up from the south, namely Mark Twain National Park.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SSUBSCRIBE TODAY

Todd posted about the dead bear on the department's Facebook page, saying he tries to keep the public updated on what's happening in their community.

The bear's body will be sent for a necropsy and then its skull and pelt will then be mounted for educational purposes, Todd said.

Todd noted that hitting and killing deer is a much larger problem in the Mountain Grove area. He said during peak hunting season it's normal to see 10 dead deer alongside a 20-mile stretch of road.