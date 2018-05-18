Pedestrian hit in downtown Belleville near Art on the Square

A woman was apparently struck by a midsized SUV early Friday afternoon in Belleville, a block from where vendors from around the country are setting up for Art on the Square.
The SUV appeared to have been traveling south on High Street and attempting to turn left onto East Washington Street when the woman was struck. The woman was using her phone and talking to emergency crews while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.
She was taken away by an ambulance.
Belleville Police are handling the crash and Belleville fire crews were at the scene assisting.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
