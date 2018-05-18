Lane restrictions planned on Illinois 159 in Fairview Heights, Caseyville

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction on Illinois 159 in Fairview Heights and Caseyville for 11 days this month.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Illinois 159 will be restricted to one lane between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday through May 31. No lane restrictions will take place on Memorial Day weekend, however.
The construction planned for this stretch between Brookhaven Drive and Fountains Parkway is necessary to complete pavement repairs.
The contractor is Microsurfacings LCC from Bridgeton, Missouri, according to IDOT.
Comments