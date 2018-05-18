Troy Road in Edwardsville to be renovated all summer

One of Edwardsville’s busiest roads will be under major construction all summer, according to the city.
Troy Road and Franklin Avenue will be resurfaced and renovated beginning Monday and running through Aug. 15.
The project includes milling the pavement, asphalt paving, installation of storm sewers, and replacing driveways and sidewalks.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes due to lane restrictions and traffic delays. Businesses and residences will remain accessible via adjoining alleyways.
Troy Road is one of the most-heavily trafficked roads in the Edwardsville area, heading north from the point where Illinois 159 veers off into downtown by the Edwardsville Public Library. Approximately 12,000-14,000 cars travel through the stretch every day at the point where it becomes South Buchanan, which underwent a similar project last year and negatively affected local businesses.
Anyone with questions can call Edwardsville Public Works at 618-692-7535.
