Troy Road in Edwardsville to be renovated all summer

SHARE COPY LINK Edwardsville motorists are finding new routes to and from downtown and business owners are crossing their fingers as construction continues on South Buchanan. Starting this week, South Buchanan is closed from Schwarz Street near Annie’s Custard to Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Edwardsville motorists are finding new routes to and from downtown and business owners are crossing their fingers as construction continues on South Buchanan. Starting this week, South Buchanan is closed from Schwarz Street near Annie’s Custard to Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com