Gov. Rauner declares 9-county disaster area due to Southern Illinois water main break

Nine counties affected by the Rend Lake water main break are now declared disaster areas.
Gov. Bruce Rauner issued a disaster proclamation for Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Saline, Washington, White and Williamson counties, areas affected by the water main break damaging water supply from the Rend Lake Conservancy District.
The governor visited the Rend Lake Conservancy District and Williamson County Emergency Operations Center on Friday, where he announced the disaster proclamation.
“We’re encouraged that water is now flowing through the system,” Rauner said. “We’ve arranged for several truckloads of water to be delivered to the area today. We will continue to support the local officials in whatever way we can until everyone has good, safe water flowing again.”
Rauner said Illinois Emergency Management Agency personnel have been working on the problem around the clock. All systems served by the Rend Lake Conservancy District remain on boil orders, even if water service has been restored.
Rend Lake spokesman Larry Sanders said 48 hours after the water line rupture, water is being pumped through a permanent replacement piece of 36-inch steel pipe to 160,000 users. But the boil order will remain in effect until all test results indicate the water is safe to drink, which may be three or four more days.
Sanders said it is very important for residents to flush personal water pipes, diminishing the effect of air, floating copper and lead. The easiest way to flush pipes is to run a bathtub for two minutes, he said.
Sanders said all tanks should have shown an increase in water levels, and the flow will gradually increase.
State officials have also coordinated bottled water shipments for affected communities, including three semi-truckloads of water from the Salvation Army, 22 pallets of water from Ameren, 3,000 cases of water from Home Depot and two more semi-truckloads procured by the state.
In addition, the Illinois Department of Public Health is offering free voluntary water testing to all regulated health care facilities affected by the boil order. The IDPH laboratory in Carbondale will remain open throughout the weekend.
The broken water main was the only pipe leading from the Rend Lake water plant to 160,000 southern Illinois customers, living in 30 miles in each direction of the plant. Many of the customers had no water whatsoever, and everyone else was under a boil order.
