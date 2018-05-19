Boil order still in effect for Rend Lake Water District after water main breaks

While crews had fixed a broken water main in Benton on Friday, thousands of people were still under a boil order in Southern Illinois on Saturday afternoon.
The only pipe leading from the Rend Lake Conservancy District’s Inter-City Water Plant to the 160,000 customers it serves ruptured on Wednesday and everyone in the water district had been under a boil order as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
On Saturday, the Rend Lake Water District reported they filled ground storage tanks located throughout the district.
Johnston City and Carterville were the first and only cities to run out of water completely, and Mt. Vernon came close to using all of its reserve water.
On Friday the pipe was fixed and the plant was once again pumping water for treatment.
People in the district were told to expect to be on the boil order until at least 2 p.m. Sunday, Larry Sanders, Rend Lake Conservancy District spokesman, said Friday.
An update on the Rend Lake Conservancy District website stated the rural elevated towers the district uses were at or near capacity.
Few of the towers and ground storage tanks maintained by the cities are on the district’s telemetry, the update stated. While the district does not have information on the levels of those towers, the district knows that its tanks are experiencing high demand from the cities.
On Wednesday when the pipe breached, the plant had a large amount of water run through it before the pumps were completely shut down. District employees quickly identified some damage.
It was suspected that more damage would be found when the plant came back on line. The additional damage has now been identified and crews are working to make those repairs, which may require slowing the flow of water or for short periods of time or stopping the flow.
If this is necessary, crews will do this at times when the demand for water is reduced.
While the district is still encouraging water conservation, officials received reports of people filling their pools this weekend before Memorial Day.
District officials are asking people to not fill their pools until the issue has been resolved.
