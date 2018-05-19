Rain clears after briefly pausing Art on the Square in Belleville

Art on the Square had to take a short pause Saturday afternoon as a brief rain storm moved through downtown Belleville.
As dark clouds moved from west to east, vendors began closing up their stands to protect artwork and food.
But less than 15 minutes later, the rain had passed and people came back to the annual festival.
The National Weather Service had forecast that rain would begin before 5 p.m. It also said there will be a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the evening.
There is also a 40 percent chance of rain on Sunday as well, according to the NWS.
The festival runs until 9 p.m. Saturday and is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
