Card skimmers found at credit unions in Waterloo and Millstadt

Two credit card skimmers were found at Scott Credit Union locations in Waterloo and Millstadt on Saturday, according to Facebook posts from both police departments.
Millstadt police were notified by a customer Saturday at about 3:30 p.m. of a skimmer at the ATM at Scott Credit Union's East Washington Street location. Saturday morning, police were notified of a skimmer at the Waterloo credit union location.
The credit union has video of the person who put the skimmer on, Waterloo police said. Only a small amount of users were potentially compromised, and all should have been notified.
If you have used either ATM recently, police recommend you check your account for any fraudulent activity.
