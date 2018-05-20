Card skimmers found at credit unions in Waterloo and Millstadt

SHARE COPY LINK Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo (Calif.) Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe David Middlecamp The Tribune

Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo (Calif.) Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe David Middlecamp The Tribune