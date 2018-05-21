Boil order lifted for some Rend Lake customers after main break

Some of the thousands of Rend Lake water customers affected by a massive water main break can stop boiling their water, six days after the only pipe leading from the water plant to 160,000 customers ruptured.
The water main broke on Wednesday at the Rend Lake Conservancy District and the entire region has been under a boil order or without water at all in the days since.
The main was repaired on Friday, but residents had to continue boiling their drinking and cooking water until tests return indicating that the water is now safe for human consumption.
Rend Lake Conservancy District confirmed Monday that the boil order is now canceled for its direct customers. Those who receive their water from their municipal plants will need to wait until the cities clear their water supply.
That means if a customer’s water bill is paid directly to Rend Lake Conservancy District, the boil order is lifted. If the resident pays a city government such as Marion or Benton, they must contact their local city hall to find out when the boil order is lifted.
Marion police officials announced on Facebook on Monday that the boil order had been lifted for the city's residents.
All boil orders are expected to be lifted by Tuesday, nearly a full week after the main broke.
Gov. Bruce Rauner declared a disaster area for the nine counties affected by the water main break on Friday. The disaster proclamation included Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Saline, Washington, White and Williamson counties.
The governor visited the Rend Lake Conservancy District and Williamson County Emergency Operations Center on Friday.
Anyone with further questions can call the Rend Lake Conservancy District at 618-439-4321.
