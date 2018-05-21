Study ranks Illinois low on list of places for veterans to retire

Illinois ranked 39 out of the 50 in a study released Monday that examined the best places in the country to retire as a military veteran

Based on 27 key metrics, WalletHub said Illinois ranked at 40 and 41 for "economic environment" and "quality of life", the study said, but came in at 21 for "health care." Missouri came in 19; Indiana came in 42.

According to the study, Florida, Virginia, New Hampshire, Alabama and South Carolina are the best states for veterans. The five worst are New Mexico, Nevada, Vermont, Oregon and the District of Columbia, which came in 50 of 51 for both quality of life and health care.

In 2017, the same group looked at 100 cities around the country for veterans. St. Louis came in at 66 out of 100, and Chicago came in 69 out of 100. The best city for veterans to live in 2017 was Austin, Texas.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SSUBSCRIBE TODAY

WalletHub is a company that offers free credit scores and full credit reports that are updated daily, according to the company's website.