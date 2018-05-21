Police say Flora woman 'dug her fingernails' into officer's arm, drawing blood

A woman is accused of scratching a police officer on May 15 in Flora after four different people called police to report she was screaming obscenities.
Flora Police arrested Donna Phillips after she allegedly scratched the responding officer, drawing blood. Phillips has been charged with a class 2 felony of aggravated battery on a peace officer and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
"We got four different calls about loud yelling, and screaming obscenities," Chief John Nicholson said, which prompted the interaction with the Flora Police Department.
While officers were there, they discovered Phillips had an active warrant for failing to appear on a 2017 charge of driving under the influence and without insurance.
When officers started to handcuff the suspect, she pulled away and "grabbed one of the officers and dug her fingernails into his arm and hand, causing him to bleed," Nicholson said.
According to Clay County court records and the state's attorney's office, Phillips was charged with resisting a police officer in July of 2016. That misdemeanor case is ongoing.
She was in custody at the Clay County jail as of Monday afternoon.
