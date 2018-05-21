Eastbound McKinley Bridge lane closing this week, officials announce

Those who normally use the McKinley Bridge to travel eastbound from St. Louis will need a new route Wednesday.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that the eastbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday as IDOT workers will complete guardrails and make electrical repairs.
IDOT did not provide alternate dates if the weather does not allow for repairs Wednesday.
For help navigating around the greater St. Louis area, IDOT has an app for traveler information.
