Man dies in interstate crash between semi and pickup near Greenville

A Champaign man was killed in a crash involving a pickup and a semi in Bond County on Saturday night.
A pickup truck driven by Michael Antoline, 61, struck the rear of a semi that had slowed down for construction zone traffic on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Greenville exit, said Illinois State Police Capt. Tim Tyler. Antoline did not slow down fast enough, Tyler said, and died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The semi driver, Gurjeet Binepal, 57, of Ohio, was not injured in the crash.
