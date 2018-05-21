Body found in Arkansas River near where O'Fallon man went missing, police say

Little Rock, Arkansas, police were investigating Monday after a body was found in the Arkansas River, police tweeted Monday.
The body is that of a white man, and was recovered from the Arkansas River behind the Old State House, which is 0.2 miles away from where missing O'Fallon man Brennen Willis, 28, was last heard from.
Willis was last seen Saturday night when he left the hotel he and his family were staying at for a wedding to go for a jog.
He was last seen wearing green athletic shorts, an orange T-shirt, black socks and gray running shoes. He is 6 feet tall, 170 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Willis has worked for the O'Fallon Parks and Recreation Department on and off since 2009, and some of his coworkers traveled to Arkansas to help with the search.
