Town hall meeting scheduled for Belleville Ward 3 residents

Residents of Ward 3 in Belleville are invited to attend a town hall meeting 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 24.
The meeting will be in the community room of the Belleville Police Department at 720 W. Main St.
Kent Randle and Scott Tyler are the Ward 3 aldermen on the Belleville City Council.
Ward 3 is partly bordered on the north by North Belt West, Royal Heights Road and Illinois 161. Part of the western border is West Main Street and part of the eastern border is 17th Street. The southern border includes 28th and 29th streets.
Comments