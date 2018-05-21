If you use Old Troy Road, you'll need a new route through Glen Carbon this summer

Glen Carbon residents will need to find a way around Old Troy Road for the summer, as a $4.7 million construction project will close the road until Labor Day.
Old Troy Road will be reconstructed with 36-inch-wide concrete pavement with asphalt shoulders, at a cost of $4.7 million. The first phase will close Mont Road to Glen Crossing Road until Labor Day. Access to the Madison County Transit Park and Ride near the Mont Road water tower will be open once that section of of Old Troy Road is completed, according to a notice posted by the village of Glen Carbon.
Phase two will include Bouse Road improvements from the Fairfield subdivision to Chamberlain in the city of Troy. The third phase will renovate Glen Crossing Road south to Illinois 162, which is anticipated to finish by January 2020.
Detailed information will be posted throughout the project on the Glen Carbon Village website. Anyone with further questions can call the village at 618-288-1200.
