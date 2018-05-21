Columbia, IDOT to add safety features to Illinois 3 after crash that killed mother of 6

After multiple serious crashes along Illinois 3 in Columbia, city and state officials banded together to address the community's cry for change.
Over the next two years, the city and the Illinois Department of Transportation will add pavement striping and additional signage along the Illinois 3 corridor, according to a news release from Columbia Mayor Kevin Hutchinson. There will also be work done on shoulders and medians to assist with traffic enforcement.
After a year-long traffic study conducted by IDOT, the state will consider modifying traffic signals on Illinois 3, Hutchinson said.
A Facebook group with nearly 3,000 members, "Citizens Demanding Change Illinois Route 3, Columbia Illinois," has been leading the march for change in Columbia. The group became prominent in February after Emily Webb was killed and her six children were hospitalized after a dump truck collided with her family's SUV at the Illinois 3 and Veterans Parkway intersection.
Community members called the highway stretch dangerous, citing high speed limits, reckless driving and congestion. The group's creator, Tara Masidonski, started it after a near-fatal crash in July 2015 in the same intersection as the crash that killed Webb.
Several years ago, IDOT reduced the speed limit on part of Illinois 3 from 65 mph to 55 mph after a request from Illinois State Police. Where Webb was killed, the speed limit is 45 mph.
"Over the next few months, motorists will see a noticeable difference along the Route 3 corridor in Columbia," Hutchinson said. "Along with the forthcoming visual enhancement from IDOT, the City has already assigned a patrol officer along the corridor to provide increased traffic enforcement. This is even more critical with summer approaching."
BND reporter Kaley Johnson contributed to this story.
