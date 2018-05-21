Greitens' alleged victim speaks out for first time since felony charges filed

The woman whose story started a criminal investigation into Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' extramarital affair made her first press appearance Monday night on KSDK.
Known only as KS in court documents, the Missouri House committee said she was credible when she said Greitens slapped, shoved and grabbed her multiple times during the affair, before Greitens was elected governor.
Her graphic and detailed testimony in front of the Missouri House committee told the story of a non-consensual sexual encounter she said she'd had with Greitens in 2015.
KS, whose face was not shown on screen during the interview, said it hurts that it all came to light from a secret recording her ex-husband made.
"I'm in the middle of the most difficult, crazy fight that I didn't ask to be a part of," KS told reporter Casey Nolen. "I feel like I'm this easy punching bag, yet I haven't thrown any punches."
She said she never wanted the story to come out, but she had no choice but to speak up after her ex-husband shared the recording of her telling him the story.
"The only ethical thing I could do was tell the truth," KS told Nolen in the segment, which aired Monday night on KDSK.
Greitens was indicted on felony invasion of privacy charges in February, alleging that he threatened to release a nude photo of KS, taken when she was blindfolded and her hands were bound, if she ever spoke out about the affair.
Prosecutors dropped the charges last week and appointed a special prosecutor, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, to review the evidence and decide whether to re-file charges. Baker was appointed Monday.
Greitens has denied all wrongdoing, and called KS's testimony false. He declined to testify, or to provide documents to the court.
