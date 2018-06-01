Venerable dance studio finds new home in downtown Belleville

Kern's Dance Company moves to downtown Belleville Kern's Dance Company has moved to 15 South High Street in downtown Belleville. Becky Kern founded the company in 1961 and now her granddaughter, Jessica Kern, runs the business. Derik Holtmann ×

