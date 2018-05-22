Major Case Squad investigating Alton double homicide

Officer Chris Flake with the Highland Police Department answers questions related to his new job as the school resource officer for Highland High School and the Highland School District in Southern Illinois near Belleville, IL and St. Louis, MO.
East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur Culver said track star Roosevelt Davis Jr's murder on April 14 is linked to a track meet brawl on May 3. Gunmen also shot up a house where track athletes gather, and put a gun in the face of an athlete's mother.
Don Nedobeck shares his passion for art with residents of Grand Manor in Swansea. Nedobeck specializes in creating whimsical creatures with a heavy emphasis on cats. Nedobeck has been a regular at Belleville's Art on the Square.
A jury began deliberations in the retrial of Michael Burgund on charges of child molestation. In 2011, he confessed to molesting two toddlers, but he later recanted, alleging that he never abused the girls and was coerced into his confession.
Copper Fire Bar and Eatery, located at 200 East Main Street Belleville, Illinois is making adjustments and taking in customer feedback. The restaurant uses the innovative Italian UNOX Ovens and doesn’t use fryers or grills to cook their food.
Video: Highland IL city officials hosted a informational meeting on a new rental inspection program set to start in June in Southern Illinois, near Belleville, IL and St. Louis, MO. Landlords share opinions about the new program.
Fourth-grade students at Harmony/Emge school in Belleville raised $450 to adopt a bald eagle through World Bird Sanctuary. Liberty, a 25-year-old male bald eagle, and Sunny Unnerstall with World Bird Sanctuary gave a presentation to the students.