Mascoutah Pool won't open until end of June

City officials announced that the Mascoutah Pool will open at least a month after it's usual Memorial Day opening, on May 26 this year.
The Mascoutah Pool's opening was not approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health because public pools cannot be open when there is construction taking place at or near the pool.
Mascoutah city officials posted on their website that due to permit acquisition and construction delays, the planned improvements to the pool won’t be done in time for the Memorial Day opening.
At this point it is projected to open June 30.
Improvements being made to the pool include a new stainless steel gutter system, resurfacing the pool floor and reconstruction of the pool deck, as well as adding a 35-foot enclosed flume slide.
The 2018 pool season passes will be offered at a 50 percent discount, and anyone who already obtained a pass can return it for a refund of 50 or 100 percent.
Swimming lessons for June are canceled. Anyone who has already registered for that session can call the city for a refund or to switch to the July sessions. Likewise anyone who has scheduled a pool party will be offered the option of rescheduling or refunding. The “Movie Under the Stars” event, which officials hope to bring back next year, was also canceled.
Anyone with further questions can call City Hall at 566-2964, ext. 501.
Comments