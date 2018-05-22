Boil order issued for East Carondelet after water main break

A boil order was issued for Prairie DuPont Public Water customers in East Carondelet, Oklahoma Hill Road, Davis Street Ferry Road and Fish Lake Lane due to a water main break.
The order is in effect until further notice.
Some customers do not have water, according to comments on the water company's Facebook post about the boil order. Prairie DuPont Public Water responded and said there was a break in the main, and that when it was fixed, water would return.
Samples will be taken Wednesday morning, and the results won't be back from the lab until Thursday morning, the water company said.
