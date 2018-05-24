Woman sues East St. Louis Police, says she was injured when struck by a squad car

A woman says she was injured when an East St. Louis police officer struck her with his squad car and now she's seeking damages in a lawsuit filed in St. Clair County.
The officer, Lt. DeAngelo Franklin, was driving his squad car on Illinois 157 near Tucker Drive — in Canteen Township, outside of East St. Louis city limits — when he allegedly struck Ariana Jones while driving "at high speed," the lawsuit stated.
Jones was injured as a result of Franklin's "negligent and careless" driving, according to the lawsuit. She is seeking $50,000 in damages from the suit.
East St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon did not respond for comment, nor did Jones' lawyer, Alan Pirtle. The lawsuit was filed against the City of East St. Louis, the police department and Franklin.
St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly said it did not appear that any information was ever submitted to his office in an attempt to file charges in this case.
