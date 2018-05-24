Federal program approved under Trump could bring new business to East St. Louis

East St. Louis is one of dozens of communities in the state selected for a federal program aimed at bringing business investment to low-income areas.
The special tax incentive areas, called "Opportunity Zones," are areas where new investment on anything from real estate to a start-up business could be eligible for tax benefits, according to the Internal Revenue Service.
The U.S. Treasury is still finalizing rules on how the zones can be implemented, however, meaning investors might still have to wait to take advantage of the incentives.
The zones were chosen depending on factors including poverty, unemployment, crime and population. The areas had to have poverty levels of at least 20 percent or family incomes less than 80 percent of the area's median income. Gov. Bruce Rauner designated the final sites in Illinois.
The five sites in East St. Louis will include downtown, Emerson Park, the Mount Sinai and New Life areas, a portion of Lansdowne, and 37th to 75th Street along the State Street Corridor. Investors who bring their money to those areas could be eligible for preferential tax treatment.
"This is a tremendous step in incentivizing businesses to invest in our downtown and along our major corridors to transform our city," East St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks said in a prepared statement.
The zones are a new tax benefit for investors, with the first zones only going into effect in April. The U.S. Treasury certified 327 Opportunity Zones in Illinois earlier this month. The zones were established into law by the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law last year.
Under the rules, approved investors could potentially:
- Defer taxes on money from unrealized capital gains invested in a qualified fund that benefits low-income communities;
- Eliminate up to 15 percent of the tax on the investment when exiting the fund;
- Eliminate tax on any increase in the value of the money over time when exiting the fund.
Investments must be made through a Qualified Opportunity Fund, a fund set up as either a partnership or a corporation whose purpose it is to invest money into eligible property within the zone, according to the IRS. Investors don't need to live, work or have a business in a zone — they only have to invest in a qualified fund.
U.S Rep. Mike Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro, said the zones "give hope to areas that could use a boost to get on their feet through private investment."
Parts of Belleville and Granite City are also included in the newly established zones.
Comments