Police converge on Belleville East campus after threats were made
Police were on the Belleville East campus after a Belleville student had threatened another and may have a weapon. Officials did not know what kind of weapon. Other students reported the threat to police in the middle of the night Tuesday.
Officer Chris Flake with the Highland Police Department answers questions related to his new job as the school resource officer for Highland High School and the Highland School District in Southern Illinois near Belleville, IL and St. Louis, MO.
East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur Culver said track star Roosevelt Davis Jr's murder on April 14 is linked to a track meet brawl on May 3. Gunmen also shot up a house where track athletes gather, and put a gun in the face of an athlete's mother.
Don Nedobeck shares his passion for art with residents of Grand Manor in Swansea. Nedobeck specializes in creating whimsical creatures with a heavy emphasis on cats. Nedobeck has been a regular at Belleville's Art on the Square.
A jury began deliberations in the retrial of Michael Burgund on charges of child molestation. In 2011, he confessed to molesting two toddlers, but he later recanted, alleging that he never abused the girls and was coerced into his confession.