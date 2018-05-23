One dead in single-vehicle crash on I-70, near Effingham

A 72-year-old man from St. Charles, Missouri, was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 near Effingham.
Illinois State Police responded to a crash on eastbound I-70 just before 11 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a driver that had lost control of his pickup and was ejected from it, according to a news release.
The driver of the Ford F-150, George Stillman, was driving westbound when he entered the median and turned around to drive eastbound on I-70. He started driving, then lost control of his vehicle and slid into a ditch on the south side of the interstate.
He flipped multiple times and was ejected from the pickup, Illinois State Police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
No one else was involved in the crash.
Comments