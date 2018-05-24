Caseyville official calls former village employee's probation sentence 'disgusting'

A Caseyville official who stole money from the village was sentenced Thursday to 30 months of probation, much to the dismay of representatives from the city in the courtroom.
Ambur Petty, whose name is spelled "Amber" in court records, is the former zoning clerk for the Village of Caseyville. She was charged in September with two counts of official misconduct and one count of theft of more than $500. She pleaded guilty to the theft in March.
Her last paychecks were withheld in restitution for the $2,850.
Petty's job as a clerk included handling cash payments for things like business licenses and hall rentals, Caseyville Trustee John Buckley said after the hearing.
Buckley was among the half-dozen city representatives who came to the second sentencing hearing; Petty had been set for sentencing last week, but Judge Zina Cruse heard statements from Petty, the prosecution and the defense attorney and decided to further research the matter.
Buckley called the probation sentence "disgusting."
"She stole from the village, stole from taxpayers. So after all the work to straighten this out, and she gets a slap on the wrist," Buckley said. "How sorry would she be if she hadn't been caught?"
Buckley said the city's review is still finding errors.
In her statement to Cruse at the initial sentencing hearing last week, Petty said she regretted her actions.
"I am a better person than this. I would like a second chance to show everybody I can be the person that I've always been," she said.
Her attorney, Samantha Kerth, told Cruse last week that her client had a mild alcohol problem that she had received treatment for since she was fired.
"It's reasonable to allow this woman a second chance," Kerth said last week.
Assistant State's Attorney Daniel Lewis stressed that Petty was not typical of the theft suspects Cruse would see in her courtroom.
"She was in a very different situation than a lot of people we see in courtrooms. She's a high school graduate, has college credits, paid $21 an hour. She's not some kid on the streets who society never gave her a chance," he said, arguing last week, among other sentencing recommendations, for 48 months of probation.
Caseyville Mayor G.W. Scott Sr. said earlier that Petty was fired as soon as the city found out about the alleged thefts, which occurred from October 2016 to April 2017, when Leonard Black was mayor.
"We've changed a lot of the procedures," Buckley said. "We didn't realize this would ever happen."
