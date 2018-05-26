New Belleville coffee shop opens; local BBQ sauce will soon be available nationwide

After nearly 20 years of teaching elementary school in the metro-east, Belleville native Melissa Schwalenberg is taking a long coffee break to give back to local kids and adults in a different way.
The mother of five recently opened Coffee with Christ, a new cafe and meeting place, at 6 Wade Square in Belleville. At first glance, the shop looks like a typical coffeehouse, but if you take a closer look, you’ll find Schwalenberg's ways of giving back sprinkled throughout the cafe.
“I want to make a difference in Bellleville,” Schwalenberg said. “This was something that was put on my heart to do.”
Not far from the cash register at Coffee with Christ, there’s a colorful wall of sticky notes where patrons can promote kindness. Each handwritten note offers a free oatmeal, free yogurt, free drink or meal credit to a person in need of a pick-me-up, or someone who might not have enough money to pay their bill.
It’s sort of like paying for the car behind you in the drive-thru or surprising your neighbor with coffee.
The “pay-it-forward wall” is one of the many ways Coffee with Christ wants to bring the community together. There’s also a donation station where customers can drop off items for a local toy drive. This month it's Heroes That Care. Next month, the cafe will collect donations for a different group.
An after-school program where kids can get help with their homework is forthcoming. Schwalenberg and her family opened the cafe less than a mile from Jefferson School, where she taught fourth grade. Her husband, Geoff, is the principal at Douglas Elementary School in Belleville.
The idea to open a faith-based coffee shop came up five to seven years ago. She kept the idea in mind and finally went for it after her husband encouraged her to open this year.
The name of the coffee shop, Schwalenberg said, was also “placed on her heart” years ago. She attends Cornerstone Christian Church on North Green Mount Road, but she didn’t grow up going to church a lot.
Faith became a big part of her life over the past two decades, and naming the shop Coffee with Christ is more about being bold, open and honest about who she is and what she believes.
Everyone is welcome at the cafe, where customers are greeted with a gift to Schwalenberg from her daughters Jourdan, Ellie, Victoria, Kylee and Halle. The sisters came together to paint an outdoor mural for their mother, who was looking for a way to brighten up the cafe.
“They came up here and surprised me,” Schwalenberg said, smiling. “It’s my Mother’s Day gift from my girls.”
Schwalenberg’s daughters are helping out at the cafe, where the menu includes tea, coffee and breakfast and lunch options. Chicken salad and turkey sandwiches are on the menu, alongside several options for vegans.
Schwalenberg is vegan. That's why offering options for vegans in metro-east is so important to her.
One of the most-popular items is the Impossible Burger. The plant-based patty contains no animal products, but you wouldn’t know that unless someone told you, Schwalenberg said. Chickpea salad is another popular menu item. It’s served on ciabatta bread.
Customers can eat and drink on the modern white tables in the cafe or hang out in the nook near the fireplace. There’s also a stage for live performances near the rear of the space.
“We did want it modern, almost a minimalist look,” Schwalenberg said. “Not too much, but enough.”
Want to go? The cafe is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The cafe is closed through May 28 for the Memorial Day weekend.
Collinsville furniture store is closing
After 83 years of doing business in downtown Collinsville, Home Furniture, LLC is expected to close by the end of the year.
The company known for its “no monkey business” slogan opened in 1935 at 125 E. Main St. It's remained there for eight decades, but now the building is in need of major repairs.
Co-owner and manager of the furniture store Ronnie Y. Fredman said the furniture store has suffered water damage and roof decay in recent years.
But that’s not the only reason for the pending closure.
“We’ve been losing money for a number of years,” Fredman said. “The last 10 years have been tough.”
The furniture store added a sleep center, featuring the latest mattress technology, Fredman also increased the store's presence on social media and made other efforts to keep the business going.
But none of it was enough.
Retail foot traffic downtown isn’t what it used to be, Fredman said, and more consumers are choosing to shop online.
The furniture store is also competing with big box stores, Art Van Furniture and IKEA.
Fredman said the talk of closure has been painful for his employees, some of whom have worked for the company for 40 years or more.
“We really love Collinsville,” Fredman said. “We owe a lot of love to Collinsville and its people.”
Going out of business sales have not started yet as the company wraps up negotiations to terminate the business.
The building could be developed into something else, Fredman said, though it's too soon to tell what it could become.
One more thing ...
Michael Radosevich, the owner and co-founder of Code 3 Spices in Collinsville, has a lot to smile about this spring.
His spice, sauce and barbecue supplies company, located at 302 E. Main St., recently locked down a nationwide distribution deal with Ace Hardware.
That means Code 3 Spices' products will be in 11 ACE Hardware warehouses across the country.
“This has allowed for dramatic growth,” Radosevich said in statement released May 23. “This new relationship will allow Code 3 Spices products to find the shelves of ACE Hardware in almost every state.”
The Collinsville company is also celebrating a win at the Memphis in May World Championship. Code 3 Spices Patriot Sauce took first place BBQ Sauce in the Tomato division.
The City of Collinsville named Code 3 Spices Small Business of the Year and the company recently accepted the Southwestern Illinois Business of the Year award for its philanthropy. Code 3 Spices donates portions of every sale to first responder and military organizations.
Comments