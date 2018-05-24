Local state lawmakers working to reinstate death penalty without gun-control measures

Three metro-east legislators are working to reinstate the death penalty for those who kill first responders.
State Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton; state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey; and state Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, are part of a team of eight legislators on both sides of the aisle that is working to reinstate the death penalty for mass murderers and those who kill first responders.
Gov. Bruce Rauner also has voiced his interest in reinstating the death penalty, but he wanted to tie it to stricter gun-control measures. The team of legislators, however, opposes Rauner's ideas for gun control and plans to introduce its own death penalty legislation that does not mention gun control, according to a news release.
The legislators released the following statement:
“According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 28 police officers have been killed in 2018. Our law enforcement officers are doing everything they can to keep our families safe and they shouldn’t have to fear for their own lives. As a community, we have a responsibility to support members of law enforcement for all that they do for us. It is unacceptable that anyone would target police officers or firefighters for doing their jobs, which is why we support the death penalty as a form of punishment for those who target our members of law enforcement.
“While the governor’s amendatory veto of House Bill 1468 supports the death penalty in the situation of targeting a police officer, it also places overreaching restrictions on law-abiding gun owners. As strong supporters of the Second Amendment, we oppose these new restrictions which only punish those who are already following the law. When the men and women who keep our communities safe are injured in the line of duty, we have a responsibility to be there for them. Police officers and firefighters continuously put their lives on the line to protect the public in times of crisis. The families of police officers and firefighters deserve justice and the ability to hold people accountable for their actions, which is why those who knowingly and willingly kill members of law enforcement and firefighters should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
