Here are the Memorial Day events going on near you

The first Memorial Day took place in 1868 when John A. Logan issued an order designating May 30 as a day "for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet churchyard in the land." It was originally known as Decoration Day.
Here's how you can honor those who died in defense of the country:
▪ Belleville Memorial Day Parade and Walnut Hill Cemetery Memorial Program — 10 a.m. Monday, May 28. Downtown Belleville. The parade begins at the Notre Dame Academy grounds at South Second St., heads east on Main Street until Mascoutah Avenue, then continues south on Mascoutah Avenue to Walnut Hill Cemetery. A ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the cemetery. The parade and ceremony are presented by the Belleville Memorial Day Association and hosted by George E. Hilgard Post 58 American Legion.
▪ Memorial Day "Rose" Mass — 9 a.m. Monday, May 28. Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville. The "Rose" Mass will take place at an outdoor altar. If there is rain, Mass will be held in the Peace Chapel at the cemetery. Attendees are asked to bring their own seating.
▪ Village of Swansea Parks 31st Annual Memorial Day Ceremony — 10 a.m. Monday, May 28. Melvin Price Park, Swansea. The ceremony will include a presentation of colors, Pledge of Allegiance, playing of the National Anthem and guest speaker Tom McCaw, a retired sergeant who served in both the Army and Air Force. Music will be provided by the Westview Baptist Church Worship Team.
▪ East St. Louis Veterans Memorial Post 2505 and the American Legion Department of Illinois: Annual Memorial Day Event — 11 a.m. Monday, May 28. East St. Louis City Hall Rotunda, 301 Riverpark Drive, East St. Louis. "All gave some, some gave all."
▪ O'Fallon Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony — 9 a.m. Monday, May 28. O'Fallon Cemetery ceremony, North Oak St., O'Fallon. The ceremony at O'Fallon cemetery includes comments by O'Fallon Mayor Herb Roach. Jeff Hastings, Illinois State Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, will be the featured speaker. The O'Fallon Township High School Band will play music, Kat Rubush will sing the National Anthem and there will be a 3-volley rifle salute. The event is sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign War Post 805. Information: 618-624-2561.
▪ O'Fallon Memorial Day Ceremonies — 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 28. O'Fallon Veterans Memorial ceremony, 737 E. Wesley Drive, O'Fallon. The program at the Veterans Memorial includes a guest speaker from Scott Air Force Base, Miss O'Fallon Ava Hipskind, David Vittetoe on bagpipes and the United States Air Force Honor Guard Rifle Team, and more. Music will be provided by the First Baptist Church Adult Choir. The names of 27 newly-inscribed veterans will be introduced. Attendees should bring their own chairs. 2 p.m. Monday. Sgt. Charles A. Fricke Gravesite Memorial Service will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
▪ Memorial Day Mass — 11 a.m. Monday, May 28. Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Fairview Heights. Bring your own lawn chairs to this Memorial Day Mass.
▪ Collinsville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5691: Memorial Day Parade — 10 a.m. Monday, May 28. Collinsville. Parade begins at Woodland Park on Concord and ends at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post at 1234 Vandalia. All veterans are invited to walk. Ceremony and complimentary lunch to follow the parade. Guest speaker is Lt. Col. Sara Smith, Illinois Army National Guard, who is an associate judge in the Third Judicial Circuit.
▪ Dedication of Veterans Memorial and ceremony in New Athens — 10 a.m. Monday, May 28. New Athens Village Park, New Athens. The dedication will be part of the annual Memorial Day Ceremony conducted by the New Athens Veterans of Foreign Wars and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. Retired Brig. Gen. Tom Kolditz will be the keynote speaker for the ceremony. The monument is being supplied by Tisch Monument Company of Belleville.
▪ Avenue of Flags Project and, Patriotic Remembrance and Balloon Release — Avenue of Flags Project at 7 a.m. Monday. Sunset Hill Cemetery, 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon. The community is invited to join local veterans, military service personnel and more in placing 1,300 flags at the cemetery to honor veterans. Free donuts, coffee and drinks will be provided. The annual Memorial Day Patriotic Remembrance and Balloon Release will take place at noon Monday at the cemetery. This free event is open to the public and presented by the Sunset Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, and Herr Funeral Home. Information: 618-656-3220.
▪ Memorial Day Service in Dupo — 11 a.m. Monday. 200 S. 5th St., Dupo. The American Legion Prairie Du Pont Post 485 and Chief Pontiac Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1699 will have a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. For any questions, call Post 485 at 618-286-3535 or email post485@aol.com.
▪ Memorial Day at St. Augustine's Cemetery — 10 a.m. Monday, May 28. St. Augustine's Cemetery, Hecker. This event features guest speakers, music, a flyover and recognition of local veterans and other dignitaries.
▪ Alton Memorial Day Parade — 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, May 28. Alton. The parade will begin at Alton Middle School, 2200 College Ave., Alton. This will be the 151st anniversary of Alton's Memorial Day Parade. Organizers believe this is the oldest consecutively running Memorial Day parade in the nation and it was started in 1868. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. A ceremony honoring veterans will be held around 11:30 a.m. at the Upper Alton Cemetery after the parade.
▪ Bethalto Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony — 10:15 a.m. to noon, Monday, May 28. Downtown Bethalto. The parade steps off at 10:15 a.m. from Prairie Street and Plegge Boulevard and continues to Rose Lawn Cemetery, 10 Erwin Plegge Blvd. The memorial service will begin at the cemetery at 11 a.m.
