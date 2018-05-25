Madison County again offering free bus passes to students this summer

Madison County Transit will once again offer free unlimited bus rides to students this summer.
The Summer Youth Pass is distributed through the schools to all students in grads 7-12 and younger children by request. Students can use MCT buses for travel to summer jobs, classes, pools, shopping areas and more.
This year, bus schedules are updated on Google Maps, so riders can enter the start and finish points of their trips and be given full directions for which buses to take, according to Madison County Transit.
MCT buses will provide service to the Granite City Pool in Wilson Park, Highland Community Pool, Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Community Pool on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and Splash City Waterpark in Collinsville, among others.
To request a Summer Youth Pass, students can email YouthPass@mct.org or call 618-797-4636.
Comments