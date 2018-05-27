Belleville fire department investigating suspicious fires after 13-call day

The Belleville Fire Department had a busy start to Memorial Day weekend as they responded to 13 calls, including seven fire dispatches, within a 24 hour period.
Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour said from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to 13 total calls, including four structure fires.
Included in those calls were a dumpster, a condemned house and a garage that all caught fire near each other. They are believed to be connected and are being investigated as suspicious.
Pour noted on average, they receive about six calls per day.
Belleville crews responded to the following fire calls:
A motor home that caught fire in the WalMart parking lot on Green Mount Commons Drive. The motor home belonged a band that had finished playing at Eckert's. The motor home was a total loss and the cause of the fire was determined to be a curling iron that had been left on, Pour said.
A trash fire in the 100 block of North Missouri Avenue and Virginia Avenue.
A condemned house two houses down from the trash fire on North Virginia Avenue. The house was completely destroyed.
While fighting the house fire, firefighters realized a nearby garage was also on fire. The garage had minor damage.
Two kitchen fires in the 3000 block of West Main Street and the 100 block of Lucinda. Both resulted in extensive damage to the homes and were caused by unattended cooking, Pour said.
Multiple medical calls and car accidents
Pour said while sometimes they have more calls than usual on certain days, fighting four structure fires in such a short time period was very unusual. He said crews were on the scene of the multiple fires on North Virginia for up to six hours.
The fires on North Virginia Avenue are being treated as suspicious, Pour said. The front door of the condemned house was knocked in and they believe someone set the fires.
Pour said no one was injured during any of the fires.
"We were very fortunate," Pour said. "And with the house that was fully involved, we protected the houses on either side."
Pour also warned people to pay attention when they are cooking to avoid kitchen fires.
"Weekly, people burn their kitchens by unattended cooking," he said. "It's just like distracted driving. You can't do distracted cooking. You need to pay attention to what you're doing."
