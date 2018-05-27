You can expect hail damage to cars in parts of St. Clair, Madison counties, NWS says

Expect vehicle-damaging hail and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees, the National Weather Service warned parts of Madison and St. Clair counties Sunday evening.
A "nearly stationary" severe thunderstorm was near Troy just before 6 p.m., the NWS said on its website. Areas that were included in the severe thunderstorm warning were O'Fallon, Collinsville, Fairview Heights, Glen Carbon, Shiloh, Troy, Maryville, Mascoutah, Pontoon Beach, Lebanon, Caseyville, New Baden, Scott AFB, St. Jacob, Summerfield and Kuhn.
Interstates that the NWS believes are in the storm's path are Interstate 70 near exit 21, Interstate 55 near exit 23, and Interstate 64 between exits 14 and 27.
The warning was set to expire at 6:45 p.m.
