Be prepared for roadwork this summer as O'Fallon starts building a new roundabout

The intersection of Old Collinsville Road and Milburn School Road will be closed beginning Tuesday so crews can build a roundabout, the city of O’Fallon announced.
Most of the construction is expected to be finished by Aug. 10 and the intersection will be open before the school year begins.
Drivers can use the following streets for a detour around the construction site: Fairway Wood, Tea Olive, Savannah Hills Boulevard, Northshore Drive and Dunhill Drive, according to a news release from the city of O'Fallon.
“Once completed, this intersection will be safer and have less traffic congestion,” Mayor Herb Roach said in the news release.
Hank’s Excavating and Landscaping of Belleville is building the new roundabout, which will include storm sewer and curb installation.
O’Fallon already has at least six roundabouts in the following intersections:
Milburn School Road and Simmons Road; Seven Hills Road and Old Vincennes Trail; State Street and Obernuefemann Road; Porter Road and Simmons Road; Merriam Parkway and Milburn School Road; and at the entrance of the new St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
